Gwadar Port to be activated at transit route soon: CM

GWADAR - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said that Gwadar Port will be activated as a transit route soon which will not only bring positive change in the lives of the local population but open a gateway of prosperity for the whole country. Ali Mardan said the vessel monitoring system of the Fisheries Department would be fully activated with the support of Coast Guard and Navy personnel to prevent illegal trawling in Gwadar’s water. Talking to media persons, he said that the development work was in full swing to complete all the projects being executed under CPEC without any delay which would boost economic activities in the region and would also create employment opportunities for the locals. He said that the Election Commission has announced to hold the general election in the last week of January, but no final date or schedule has been released.
Ali Mardan said that the Balochistan government has further expedited its efforts to take strict action against the boats involved in illegal fishing in its coastal waters and would also take assistance from the federal government to bring illegal trawling to zero in the future to curb the activity.
PROVINCIAL DEVELOPMENT LINKS WITH EDUCATION, MODERN SKILLS
Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said that the sustainable development in Balochistan is linked with education and imparting modern skills among youth. He said that the 100-day task plan executed for educational development and increasing the literacy rate in the province would achieved the set target in a short period. He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of his visit to GDA School Gwadar, evaluate the teaching and learning process in the school, and inspected the available facilities. CM Domki also inaugurated the new building of the primary section of GDA School. Expressing satisfaction with the overall environment, he assured all possible support from the provincial government for the provision of every facility in the schools. The CM along with Information Minister Jan Achakzai also planted a commemorative plant in GDA school.
VISITS INDUS HOSPITAL GWADAR
Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Indus Hospital Gwadar on Tuesday to inspect the cleanliness situation and the facilities provided to the patients. Chief Minister Domki directed hospital administration that all possible medical facilities should be provided to the patients coming to the hospital. Indus Hospital HOC Brigadier Dr. Aftab gave a detailed briefing about the hospital.
Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai, Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Director General Gwadar Development Authority Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambran, Commissioner Makran Division Saeed Ahmad Umrani, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Aurangzeb Badini, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naveed Alam, and other officials were also accompanied by the CM. The acting chief minister reviewed the healthcare services offered to patients, adding that the government is funding free medical care for hospital patients as a way to guarantee the highest standards of care for the general public in public hospitals.