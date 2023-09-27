Gwadar Port to be activated at transit route soon: CM

GWADAR - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tues­day said that Gwadar Port will be acti­vated as a transit route soon which will not only bring positive change in the lives of the local population but open a gateway of prosperity for the whole country. Ali Mardan said the vessel monitoring system of the Fisheries De­partment would be fully activated with the support of Coast Guard and Navy personnel to prevent illegal trawling in Gwadar’s water. Talking to media persons, he said that the development work was in full swing to complete all the projects being executed under CPEC without any delay which would boost economic activities in the region and would also create employment opportunities for the locals. He said that the Election Commission has an­nounced to hold the general election in the last week of January, but no final date or schedule has been released.

Ali Mardan said that the Balochistan government has further expedited its efforts to take strict action against the boats involved in illegal fishing in its coastal waters and would also take assistance from the federal govern­ment to bring illegal trawling to zero in the future to curb the activity.

PROVINCIAL DEVELOPMENT LINKS WITH EDUCATION, MODERN SKILLS

Caretaker Chief Minister Balo­chistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said that the sustainable development in Balochistan is linked with education and imparting modern skills among youth. He said that the 100-day task plan executed for edu­cational development and increasing the literacy rate in the province would achieved the set target in a short pe­riod. He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of his visit to GDA School Gwadar, evaluate the teaching and learning process in the school, and inspected the available facilities. CM Domki also inaugurated the new building of the primary sec­tion of GDA School. Expressing satis­faction with the overall environment, he assured all possible support from the provincial government for the pro­vision of every facility in the schools. The CM along with Information Min­ister Jan Achakzai also planted a com­memorative plant in GDA school.

VISITS INDUS HOSPITAL GWADAR

Caretaker Chief Minister Balo­chistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Indus Hospital Gwadar on Tuesday to inspect the cleanliness situation and the facilities provided to the patients. Chief Minister Domki directed hospital administration that all possible medical facilities should be provided to the patients coming to the hospital. Indus Hospital HOC Brigadier Dr. Aftab gave a detailed briefing about the hospital.

Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai, Additional Chief Secre­tary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Director Gen­eral Gwadar Development Authority Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambran, Com­missioner Makran Division Saeed Ah­mad Umrani, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Aurangzeb Badini, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naveed Alam, and other officials were also accompanied by the CM. The acting chief minister reviewed the health­care services offered to patients, adding that the government is fund­ing free medical care for hospital pa­tients as a way to guarantee the high­est standards of care for the general public in public hospitals.