Hesco recovers Rs1.88b from consumers, electricity thieves

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recovered Rs1.881 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from the electricity thieves.

The company’s spokesperson Sadiq Kubar informed here on Tuesday that Rs36.57 million out of Rs161.73 million fines imposed against the power theft had also been collected during the ongoing crackdown against theft and for the recovery.

According to the spokesperson, the officials of HESCO had submitted 908 letters for the registration of FIRs against the people involved in stealing electricity while 317 FIRs had been lodged so far besides the arrest of 31 persons.

He said that the power supply from 900 pole-mounted transformers had been disconnected so far including the removal of 157 PMTs because of default in payment of bills and the theft.

He said the highest recoveries of Rs318.28 million and Rs274.75 million were made on September 18 and September 15, respectively, from the defaulting consumers while the lowest recovery of Rs36.9 million was done on September 12.

Kubar apprised that on the directives of the caretaker Prime Minister Awaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the Energy Ministry, the clampdown continued in all the 13 districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Benazirabad divisions which were powered by HESCO. He said the company was not only taking action against the theft but was also providing hassle-free connections to the people who want to become their consumers.