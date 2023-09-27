IHC orders open court hearing of cipher case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ruled that the next hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case will take place in an open court. The court issued its written order and asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to move an “appropriate application” if it wanted in-camera hearing of the petition in the case. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued the two-page written order on the prosecution’s request seeking in-camera proceedings of the case.
The FIA had requested the court for an in-camera hearing, citing “privileged” and “sensitive” documents and information as a reason. However, the IHC bench in its written order asked the FIA prosecutors to file a separate petition regarding in-camera proceedings at the time of the next hearing.
At the very outset of hearing, the Special Prosecutors for FIA submitted that proceedings of the instant bail application be held in-camera, as there are documents and information which is privileged and sensitive. He also contended that when the bail application before trial court was argued, the public was isolated, however, conceded that petitioner argued its case in open court.
The counsel for the petitioner submitted that he has no objection, if unnecessary people are excluded. Justice Aamer noted, “Be that as it may, section 14 of the Official Secret Act, 1923 permits exclusion of public from the proceedings, however, the reading of the Section shows that if such is to be undertaken, the prosecution has to make an application.” “In case, the prosecution is interested that the public be excluded from the proceedings of instant case, it may move an appropriate application in this behalf,” added the IHC CJ.
Earlier, the bench had reserved its verdict whether to hold in-camera proceedings in Imran’s petition seeking his post-arrest bail in the cipher case.
During the hearing, lawyers Salman Safdar, Niazullah Niazi and Ali Bukhari, among others, appeared as the PTI chief’s counsels. Special prosecutors Zulfikar Naqvi and Shah Khawar also appeared before the court. Khawar contended before the court that “there were a lot of things that could not be made public before the court.” He adding that the Official Secrets Act mandated that the hearing be held in-camera.
At this, Justice Farooq noted the matter was not of a criminal appeal but rather a bail petition. Khawar then informed the court that the challan of the cipher case would be ready in a few days. Barrister Safdar argued that the special court judge had held the hearing at the Attock jail due to security reasons, and not due to it being mandated by the Secrets Act. He added that if the court deems so, it can tell irrelevant people to leave the courtroom. To this, Khawar replied that the matter of bail was also part of the cipher hearing. Referring to Imran and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Safdar asserted that a former prime minister and a former foreign minister are under arrest and issues are being created in the post-arrest bail plea. Then, Justice Farooq observed that he would decide how to proceed with the case after reviewing the case record and reserved its verdict on the matter.