Imran can contest elections if law allows, says PM

Anwaarul Haq Kakar warns culprits involved in May 9 incidents will be brought to book n Caretaker PM says his govt will ensure no organisational or institutional involvement in favour of any political party.
LONDON - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Tuesday said that the murder of Sikh activists is the result of growing state-sponsored intolerance under Hindutva ideology by the BJP-led Indian government.
Interacting with the media persons in London, he said Pakistan remained a victim of the Indian state-sponsored terrorism, especially the Balochistan has been heavily affected due to the terrorism of India.
He added now other nations are also being suffered due to the nefarious designs of India.
Highlighting plight of minorities in India, the prime minister expressed dismay that the Muslims, Sikhs, Christians cannot live in India as fully qualified citizens. He said several movements such as Cow Vigilante groups are being encouraged in India to suppress minorities. To a question, he said a policy is being devised to export the semi-skilled and unskilled workers to the European nations and a comprehensive discussion has been held with the British Foreign Minister in this regard. About the upcoming elections, he said Election Commission will soon announce the polling date. Replying to another question, the prime minister said culprits involved in the incidents of 9th May will be brought to book.
He categorically denied meeting any political leader in London and said he was there to pursue government matters. Calling economic issues the biggest challenge for the caretaker government, the prime minister said the privatisation of some power Discos was being processed.
The International Monetary Fund has not suggested the government to go for privatisation, rather it was essential to save the public money being injected into the loss-making state-owned enterprises.
He said the government wanted people to create wealth which would enable it to generate revenue through taxation. The prime minister said his words about the elections were being misreported as he could not foretell as who would be taking part in the elections.
He said if the law allowed Imran Khan to contest the elections, he should do so and if not, this would have nothing to do with his government. However, this would not happen that a deputy commissioner would put someone behind bars to keep him out of the electoral process.
Asked about the issue of an injection that affected the vision of many people in Punjab, he said the injection had been removed from medical stores and assured that the criminals would be punished as the probe was in process.
‘FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS”
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Tuesday vowed to conduct free and fair elections, ensuring no organisational or institutional involvement in favour of any party.
In an exclusive interview with foreign media, he said we are entering into the electoral process and the time span, which has been given to the interim government, is according to the law and the constitution. The prime minister said delimitation of constituencies is a constitutional demand, and we should abide by this regulation if we believe in supremacy of the constitution.
To a question about 9th May incidents, he said people have the right to express their sentiments under prescribed law, but we can’t allow vandalism in the name of protest or if people are going violent then that kind of situation is not acceptable under any democratic system.
Regarding alleged US involvement in PTI Chief’s ousting from the power, he said PTI members have retrieved from that allegation. He said in some Asian states, political leaders sometimes do such acts for populist reasons. He said as a responsible caretaker government, we ensure that no one can meddle with our domestic affairs. He further said the PTI chief was ousted constitutionally and there was no military coup against him. Shedding light on the civil-military relations in Pakistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Pakistani political leaders had political alliance with military for their own political interests and once they are out of the power they start criticising the institution to shift the onus of their own failure.
He said the only institution that has the organisational capability left with us is military and anyone who is dealing with governance has to rely on it to meet the challenges. Talking about terrorist attacks and relations with Afghanistan, the prime minister said we have been facing such attacks almost for fifteen years and we are trying to counter it by kinetic and non-kinetic measures and we have been successful to manage that to a certain level. He said we are dealing with different layers of authorities in Afghanistan and some are spoiling the peace. He said some banned organizations like TTP have training camps in Afghanistan, which is a point of concern for us. He expressed hope that we will engage with Afghans despite some challenges in our relationships as it is in common interest of both the nations.