Imran shifted to B-Class barrack in Adiala jail where Nawaz was kept

Special court extends judicial remand of Imran, Qureshi till October 10 in cipher case.

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawal­pindi from Attock district pris­on on the directives of the Is­lamabad High Court (IHC).

Adiala Jail authorities also confirmed the development late Tuesday. They said the former PM was brought to the prison in Rawalpindi amid tight police security. The PTI also posted a video on the social media show­ing party supporters showering rose petals on the police convoy transporting Imran near the Is­lamabad Toll Plaza. According to official sources, the PTI chief was provided with a high-se­curity B-Class barrack in Adi­ala jail, where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also kept. Imran will be provided the facilities as per the direc­tions of the court. They said there would be an attached bathroom with his room in the prison. A prison service facility will also be provided to the PTI chief around the clock.

Just one day after plead­ing with the court to shift Im­ran to Adiala jail, his lawyer claimed that the PTI chairman had adjusted himself in the At­tock prison. During an interac­tion with journalists, Barrister Umair Niazi took a U-turn from the PTI legal team’s stance on Monday in the IHC stating that his client had adjusted himself in the Attock jail. “After all jail is jail. I am fine in Attock jail,” Niazi said quoting the incarcer­ated PTI chairman. On Monday, Khan’s lawyer Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat requested the IHC that his client be given the facility of an exercise machine.

Earlier Tuesday, the Islam­abad High Court issued a writ­ten order pertaining to shifting of Chairman PTI to Adiala Jail from District Jail Attock. Chief Justice, IHC Aamer Farooq is­sued the written order pertain­ing to the matter. It stated that the notification for shifting of PTI Chairman to Attock Jail was being terminated. The court directed the authorities to pro­vide all facilities to the accused in jail as per the rules.

The order said that the ac­cused was announced three-year jail term in Toshakhana case and the trial court direct­ed to shift him Adiala Jail but the accused was imprisoned in At­tock Jail on the recommenda­tion of IG Prisons. It said that ac­cused was not kept in Adiala Jail as the prisoners were housed there more than the capaci­ty. It further said that the high court had suspended the sen­tence of accused on August 28, in toshakhana case after this his arrest was made in cipher case.

The order said that addition­al advocate general Punjab was of the view that it was a secu­rity risk to shift the accused to Adiala Jail. The order said that after suspension of sentence of PTI Chairman, his current sta­tus was an under trial prisoner.

It said that all under trial ac­cused of Islamabad were kept in Adiala Jail, adding that only the convict people could be shift to other jails of Punjab.

It said that Chairman PTI be­ing a former prime minister was deserved a better class in jail. The written order said that the lawyer had also prayed the court to provide exercise ma­chines to the accused in jail, but the court could not pass directions in that regard. The chairman PTI could give such application to the jail adminis­tration in that regard, it added.

Meanwhile, a special court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of PTI Chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi till October 10, in ci­pher case and instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for early submission of the challan.

Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqar­nain heard the case against the accused at District Jail Attock. During hearing, Chairman PTI gave the statement that he had adjusted in Attock Jail now and didn’t want to shift to Adiala Jail. He said that he would ask his counsels to withdraw his case in this regard. On the occasion, ac­cused Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also produced before the court wherein the judge also ex­tended his remand till the same date. The police and other law enforcement agencies beefed up security inside and around Adia­la Jail on Tuesday before shifting Imran from district jail Attock, informed sources. Heavy police contingents were deployed in­side and around the Central Pris­on Adiala besides other routes including Dhamial Interchange of motorway to provide security to motorcade of Islamabad Po­lice and the armoured personnel carrier (APC) vehicle transport­ing Imran Khan, the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), they said. A comprehensive traf­fic plan was also devised by the city traffic police to facilitate the commuters on Chakri and Adia­la Road. According to details, ex-PM Imran Khan was moved to Adiala Jail from district prison Attock following the orders of Is­lamabad High Court (IHC). Ear­lier, heavy contingents of Islam­abad Police reached the Attock jail to shift PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the Adiala prison.