India using embassies as terror stations: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that India was using its embassies around the world as terror stations.

Commenting on the report of ‘Five Eyes’, a coalition of intelligence agen­cies regarding the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said there was concrete evidence of India’s involvement in the brutal murder of Canadian citizen. “The assassination of Hardeep Singh Nagar took place under the supervision of the Station Chief of Indian Intelligence (RAW) in Canada,” she said in a media interaction.

Sherry Rehman’s statement came after Canada issued fresh travel ad­visory asking its citizens in India to ‘stay vigilant and exercise caution’ in context of the tense situation pre­vailing between Canada and India of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The advisory has been issued amid calls for pro­tests and “some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media”.

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s explosive allegations of a potential involve­ment of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nij­jar, 45, on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. New Delhi has also issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada and halted visa services late last week, Sherry Rehman said India used its High Commission in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, in the sabotage and murder incident. “(In­dian Prime Minister) Narendra Modi government can no longer deny this truth,” Sherry Rehman said.