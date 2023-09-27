Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

India using embassies as terror stations: PPP

Sherry says Sikh leader killed under RAW supervision

India using embassies as terror stations: PPP
Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that India was using its embassies around the world as terror stations.

Commenting on the report of ‘Five Eyes’, a coalition of intelligence agen­cies regarding the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said there was concrete evidence of India’s involvement in the brutal murder of Canadian citizen. “The assassination of Hardeep Singh Nagar took place under the supervision of the Station Chief of Indian Intelligence (RAW) in Canada,” she said in a media interaction.

Sherry Rehman’s statement came after Canada issued fresh travel ad­visory asking its citizens in India to ‘stay vigilant and exercise caution’ in context of the tense situation pre­vailing between Canada and India of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The advisory has been issued amid calls for pro­tests and “some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media”.

SSWMB MD finalises 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s explosive allegations of a potential involve­ment of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nij­jar, 45, on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. New Delhi has also issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada and halted visa services late last week, Sherry Rehman said India used its High Commission in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, in the sabotage and murder incident. “(In­dian Prime Minister) Narendra Modi government can no longer deny this truth,” Sherry Rehman said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023