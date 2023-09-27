Indus Hospital & Health Network commemorates World Lung Day

KARACHI-Voices Against Tobacco (VAT), an initiative of Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN), commemorated World Lung Day this week by hosting a friendly football match with partners Karachi United and Kiran Foundation. World Lung Day is commemorated each year to bring attention to the several factors that affect lung health and how to address them. On this day, VAT brings together partners and stakeholders from different industries and communities to showcase how lung health impacts everyone.

The event kicked off with lung health patient, Gulshan, initiating the match with the first kick. When Gulshan first visited Indus Hospital and Health Network, she used a wheelchair and oxygen support on a daily basis. Yet today, she was able to walk onto the field and start the match. Later in the event, she bravely shared her personal journey, illustrating the significant impact that the pulmonary rehabilitation program at Indus had on her life. “Being here today means the world to me. Living with a lung condition has been a journey of challenges, but thanks to the incredible care and support I received from Indus Hospital and Health Network, I am here, standing strong,” Gulshan emotionally shared.