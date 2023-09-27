Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Indus Motor wins multiple accolades at International EHS Awards

Indus Motor wins multiple accolades at International EHS Awards
PR
September 27, 2023
Business

KARACHI-The Professionals Network (TPN) honored Indus Motor Company (IMC) with awards at the 9th International Environment, Health and Safety Summit and Awards 2023.
The awards were given in multiple categories for IMC’s continued commitment and exceptional contribution to the Global Goals. The awards were presented by Mirza Babar Baig, Sr Vice President/Group Head, National Bank of Pakistan, at a ceremony hosted by TPN in Karachi. As many as 93 companies competed in 29 categories with 67 winning a total of 88 awards. One of the four companies winning multiple awards, IMC led in categories for “Best Environmental Practices”, “Solid Waste Treatment and Disposal” and “Water Treatment”. Chief Executive IMC Ali Asghar Jamali, sharing his thoughts on the occasion, said “It’s always great to be acknowledged for our efforts and I thank Mr Mehmood Tareen for providing the stage for corporates to showcase their initiatives.
“Toyota is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and we are on a mission to steer the country towards carbon neutrality through sustainable mobility solutions, having invested over US$100 Million to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured hybrid electric vehicle with the highest-ever localized content.”

PSX loses 116 points

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023