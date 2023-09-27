Internet connectivity issues

In remote areas like Dash, the lack of internet access is posing sig­nificant challenges, particularly for students. In our increasingly con­nected world, the internet is an es­sential tool for accessing a wealth of information, making our lives more convenient. However, the absence of reliable internet connectivity in local regions is a pressing issue that needs immediate attention.

Students rely heavily on the in­ternet for research, assignments, and educational resources. With­out a stable internet connection, online classes become nearly im­possible, severely hampering the educational experience. As a stu­dent myself, I have personally ex­perienced the frustration of in­complete assignments due to unreliable internet access.

In conclusion, I urge the govern­ment to address this issue promptly and provide internet connectivity to local areas, especially Dasth. The in­ternet is an invaluable tool for shar­ing knowledge and ideas, and its ac­cessibility is crucial everywhere.

OMAAN DURRA,

Dasht.