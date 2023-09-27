Internet connectivity issues

In remote areas like Dash, the lack of internet access is posing significant challenges, particularly for students. In our increasingly connected world, the internet is an essential tool for accessing a wealth of information, making our lives more convenient. However, the absence of reliable internet connectivity in local regions is a pressing issue that needs immediate attention.
Students rely heavily on the internet for research, assignments, and educational resources. Without a stable internet connection, online classes become nearly impossible, severely hampering the educational experience. As a student myself, I have personally experienced the frustration of incomplete assignments due to unreliable internet access.
In conclusion, I urge the government to address this issue promptly and provide internet connectivity to local areas, especially Dasth. The internet is an invaluable tool for sharing knowledge and ideas, and its accessibility is crucial everywhere.
OMAAN DURRA,
Dasht.