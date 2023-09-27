Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Irsa releases 186,300 cusecs water

September 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 186,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 137,300 cu­secs. According to the data released by IRSA, water lev­el in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1545.90 feet and was 147.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 79,100 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhe­lum at Mangla Dam was 1229.35 feet, which was 179.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 9,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively. The re­lease of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 120,600, 110,600, 104,600 and 46,800 cusecs respectively. 

