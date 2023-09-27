Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israel on Tuesday said its forces bombed three military observation posts belonging to the Hamas movement in eastern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said in a statement on X that it struck with a drone two military posts in the areas of Bureij and Jabalya.

In a separate post, it said a drone targeted another Hamas post near the Gaza security fence.

The bombings came after days of protest demonstrations by Palestinian youth, which often turned into violent clashes with Israeli forces.

Since 2007, the Gaza Strip is under a crippling Israeli blockade that has deprived its roughly 2.3 million inhabitants of many vital commodities, including food, fuel and medicines.