Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Jamali pays tribute to martyrs on first anniversary of Harnai helicopter crash

Agencies
September 27, 2023
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Home Minister Captain Retired Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Tuesday paid tribute to the martyrs on the first anniversary of the Harnai helicopter crash. In his statement issued here, he said that Pakistan Army is the guarantor of national security. The Pakistan Ar­my’s personnel had sacri­ficed their lives for the sake of peace, he said and added that the sacrifices of the mar­tyrs would not go in vain. He said that the martyrs of the tragedy would always be re­membered in golden words.

The Home Minister also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

