Jamali pays tribute to martyrs on first anniversary of Harnai helicopter crash

QUETTA - Balochistan Home Minister Captain Retired Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Tuesday paid tribute to the martyrs on the first anniversary of the Harnai helicopter crash. In his statement issued here, he said that Pakistan Army is the guarantor of national security. The Pakistan Army’s personnel had sacrificed their lives for the sake of peace, he said and added that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain. He said that the martyrs of the tragedy would always be remembered in golden words.
The Home Minister also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.