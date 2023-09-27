Karachi tops world’s most polluted city list

KARACHI - Paki­stan’s largest city Karachi ranked first among the top ten most polluted cities in the world on the Air Qual­ity Index (AQI). Average air quality index reading of Ka­rachi recorded 220, while Lahore remained third from the top of the list. It is to be mentioned here that AQI as high as 151-200 is consid­ered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI rate over 300 mark is extremely hazardous. The AQI calculation is based on five categories of pollution: ground-level ozone, partic­ulate matter, carbon mon­oxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Health ex­perts have raised the alarm, warning that pollution can have detrimental effects on public health. Individuals with conditions such as eye discomfort, allergies, and respiratory issues are at a higher risk.