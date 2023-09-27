KP minority affairs minister visits gurdwara

Peshawar - Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Human Rights, Auqaf, and Minority Affairs, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah, paid a visit to Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh Namak Mandi in Peshawar. Auqaf Secretary Dr Asad Ali also accompanied him.

During the visit, they expressed their heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Sikh community in the wake of Hardeep Singh’s tragic killing by India’s RAW agency in Canada. The leaders of the Sikh community expressed their gratitude to Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain for his visit to the Gurdwara.

Talking to the media persons, the caretaker provincial minister extended his condolences to the Sikh community, emphasising that they share in the grief of Sikh community. He personally visited Bhai Joga Singh Gurdwara to offer his condolences and sympathy.

He strongly condemned the killing of Hardeep Singh by India’s RAW agency and called upon the United Nations to take notice of India’s actions. He reaffirmed that ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the minority community is their top priority.

Furthermore, he said that he has directed the Auqaf and Minority Affairs Department to address the problems faced by the minority community on a priority basis to ensure they do not encounter any difficulties. He also criticised India’s actions in reaching out to Canada to target the Sikh community, which he believes has exposed India’s actions to the world. He assured the Sikh community leaders that they will work together to resolve the issues faced by the minority community.

On the occasion, the minister held an extensive meeting with Sikh community leaders, during which they highlighted their issues. The minister offered assurances of resolving the issues.