KP women play key role in country's progress: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited Peshawar and held an interactive session with the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during ‘KPK Women Symposium – 2023’, said ISPR.

The army chief, according to the military’s media wing, also attended meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker KP Chief Minister Azam Khan.

Addressing the symposium, COAS said that women had played a positive and important role in the progress of the country.

“KP women have continued to face multiple challenges due to prolonged fight against terrorism, however, they have proven their resilience, commitment and bravery at the face of all odds,” said COAS.

“We have to synergise our efforts for peace and prosperity of our beloved country. Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KP to provide a secure environment for economic development,” said the army chief.

COAS encouraged the women to take part in the progress and development of KP.

During the apex committee meeting, COAS was briefed about overall security situation including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking.

The participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions and people are united for the protection of life and property of citizens.

Participants also paid rich tributes to the martyrs and their families.

Earlier upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.