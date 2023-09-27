Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Moonis in kickbacks case

Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
LAHORE  -  An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi, 

the son of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Ela­hi, in a case of receiving kick­backs in development projects. Accountabil­ity Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk issued the warrants on an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the purpose. The NAB had submitted that its chairman had issued arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi on August 11 but it failed to ar­rest him despite efforts. The bureau submitted that Moo­nis Elahi had hidden himself and pleaded with the court to issue non-bailable arrest war­rants of Moonis Elahi. At this, the court issued non-bail­able arrest warrants of Moo­nis Elahi for October 5. The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of re­ceiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through interme­diaries in more than 200 de­velopment projects of Gujrat district.

Our Staff Reporter

