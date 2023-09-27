LHC disposes of plea for recovery of Imran Riaz

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed for the recovery of anchorperson Imran Riaz. The court disposed of the petition in the light of a statement by the petitioner’s counsel, during the proceedings. The counsel submitted that the petition had become ineffective as the anchorperson returned home. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti conducted the hearing on the petition filed by anchorperson’s father Muhammad Riaz for safe recovery of his son, who was missing since May.