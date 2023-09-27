LHC disposes of plea for recovery of Imran Riaz

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed for the recov­ery of anchorperson Imran Riaz. The court disposed of the petition in the light of a statement by the petitioner’s counsel, during the proceed­ings. The counsel submitted that the petition had become ineffective as the anchor­person returned home. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti conducted the hearing on the petition filed by anchorperson’s father Muhammad Riaz for safe re­covery of his son, who was missing since May.