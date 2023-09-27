Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LHC disposes of plea for recovery of Imran Riaz

LHC disposes of plea for recovery of Imran Riaz
Agencies
September 27, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed for the recov­ery of anchorperson Imran Riaz. The court disposed of the petition in the light of a statement by the petitioner’s counsel, during the proceed­ings. The counsel submitted that the petition had become ineffective as the anchor­person returned home. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti conducted the hearing on the petition filed by anchorperson’s father Muhammad Riaz for safe re­covery of his son, who was missing since May.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023