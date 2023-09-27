Thursday, September 28, 2023
LHC moved against ECP to hold elections next year
Web Desk
11:55 PM | September 27, 2023
National

A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to conduct elections in last week of January next year.

A local counsel filed a miscellaneous application in the high court on Wednesday.

The petitioner argues that the ECP is violating the constitution and court directives. As per the constitution, the petition said, elections should take place within 90 days after dissolution of the assemblies.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the ECP to hold elections as per the constitution.

