LHC rejects Lal Haveli de-sealing plea

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday rejected the re­quest for the de-sealing of the Lal Havelli on a petition challenging the sealing of Sheikh Rashid’s residence by Evacuee Trust Property Board(ETPB). The LHC Jus­tice Jawad Hassan while hearing a petition filed by the Sheikh Siddique, the el­der brother of the former interior minister adjourned the hearing till October 2.

The Court summoned the deputy administrator of ETPB, Rawalpindi on the next hearing and ordered him to present the record. Earlier, the ETPB on Septem­ber 21 had sealed Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s Lal Haveli, used for his political activities and claimed that documents submitted by Rashid were not valid.

ATC DISMISSES BAIL PETITIONS OF 4 ACCUSED

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions filed by four accused involved in burning the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town. ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by the ac­cused. In Its final arguments, a prosecutor submitted that the accused burnt the PML-N office and committed a serious crime. He submitted that new offences had been added in the case whereas strong evidence was avail­able against the accused. He pleaded with the court to dis­miss the bail petitions.