LHC Rwp Bench gives RPO Rawalpindi 7 days for recovery of Sheikh Rasheed, 2 others

Rawalpindi-Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday has given the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region seven days time for locating former federal minister on interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, his nephew and a staffer who have been missing for last many days.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard a petition filed by Sheikh Amir Shafique through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razziq for recovery of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Sheikh Shakir and Sheikh Imran, the staffer.

When the apex court resumed hearing in the petition, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan asked the RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali about whereabouts of three missing persons. RPO argued Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and two others are not in the custody of Rawalpindi police while they were also not held from the jurisdiction controlled by police.

On this, the justice remarked, “Would you give this state to court in written that Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is not in the custody of Rawalpindi police? There would be criminal proceedings agaisnt you (RPO) if the missing minister found from custody of Rawalpindi police,” RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurran Ali sought one week time from the apex court for finding out Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and two of his companions which was granted by the LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan. “RPO Rawalpindi the court is hopeful that you would come again with some good news about Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on the next date of hearing,” the justice remarked.

Earlier, Advocate Sardar Abdul Razziq told court that police had arrested his clients and he had the substantial evidence in this regard. He added police arrested Sheikh Shakir along with his uncle who has nothing to do with politics.

“Son of Sheikh Shakir is suffering from Thalassemia and the whole family is worried due to missing the sole beard and butter earner for them,” he said.

After conclusion of the arguments, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan given RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali seven days time for recovery of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and adjourned hearing till October 2, 2023.