LWMC launches massive cleanup operation to beautify The Mall

LAHORE - In a bid to transform the Mall road into a model thor­oughfare, a series of initiatives have been set in mo­tion under the direct guidance of the Chief Minister of Punjab. The endeavor, spearheaded by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), includes a grand-scale cleanliness drive to enhance the road’s aesthetic appeal. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has issued instructions for this am­bitious undertaking. Mechanical sweeping and wash­ing operations are now in full swing on Mall Road.

He emphasized that the entire expanse of The Mall would undergo a thorough washing process three times a week during night shifts. To ensure a systematic approach, the LWMC was collaborating closely with market unions to establish a waste collection schedule. Shopkeepers along The Mall would be required to hand over their garbage to LWMC teams at designated times. The move aims to streamline waste management and maintain a pristine environment. Efforts to combat littering have intensified, with enforcement teams actively patrolling Mall Road. According to LWMC spokes­person Umar Chaudhry, additional dust bins were being strategically installed along the Mall Road to facilitate the public. This ambitious cleanup cam­paign would see 90 sanitary workers and 10 su­pervisors laboring across three shifts to maintain proper cleanliness standards.