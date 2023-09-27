Maintaining Privacy

Recently, a concerning trend has emerged where some civil ser­vants in Pakistan are taking to social media platforms to flaunt images of state-owned vehicles in their possession. This practice demands immediate attention as it raises questions about the integri­ty and decorum expected from those in public service. It is crucial to remember that these vehicles are state property funded by taxpayers and intended to facilitate official duties. Displaying them on social media simply to flaunt them can inadvertently create divisions and misconcep­tions, fostering the belief that officials misuse their authority and power to fund a life of luxury through public tax funds.

Ostentatious displays like this imply an insensitivity towards the re­alities faced by the general public. Public servants, as representatives of the state, must be cognisant of this stark reality and exercise restraint in showcasing their privileges. When civil servants flaunt state-owned vehicles on social media, it sends a message of elitism and detachment from the needs of the masses they serve.

Moreover, this trend raises ethical questions regarding the use of state resources. Civil servants have a moral responsibility to act as custodians of public funds and assets. The excessive display of state-owned assets on social media can create skepticism among the public about the efficient and responsible utilisation of taxpayer money. It is essential for civil ser­vants to prioritise the proper allocation and use of these resources solely for official purposes. This not only ensures accountable governance but also reinforces public confidence in the institutions they represent.

Additionally, these practices distract civil servants from their core mission of public service, and diverts attention from the pressing issues and challeng­es faced by the community. It is crucial for civil servants to redirect their fo­cus towards meaningful actions and accomplishments that genuinely serve and inspire the communities they represent. Rather than indulging in self-promotion, civil servants should channel their energy and resources into ini­tiatives that uplift the lives of the people and address their pressing needs.

It is imperative for civil servants to understand their responsibility to the public and approach their roles with sobriety, humility, and re­sponsibility. Transparency, accountability, and efficient resource man­agement are essential in maintaining public trust and fostering a society built on much needed mutual respect and understanding.