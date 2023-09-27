Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Man stabbed to death

Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  A man allegedly stabbed to death his employer in Bhopalwala area of Sambrial tehsil in Sialkot. Ali, who worked as an employee, is suspected of fatally stabbing Malik Aslam before fleeing the scene. The victim’s wife, Shazia, has claimed that Ali, who was allegedly upset with her husband, carried out the gruesome act. Additionally, the accused reportedly made off with buffaloes valued at four million ru­pees. Law enforcement authorities are actively inves­tigating the incident, seeking to uncover the details surrounding the murder. The local community is undoubtedly shaken by this shocking act of violence.

Our Staff Reporter

