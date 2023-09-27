Meeting discusses infrastructure projects of KP C&W Dept

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Communication & Works and Irrigation Ahmad Jan convened a meeting in Peshawar to discuss significant infrastructure projects within the Communication & Works Department.

The meeting reviewed progress on the province’s flagship mega projects and their completion timelines. The gathering included Chief Engineer C&W North Engineer Shakir Habib, Additional Secretaries Riaz Khan and Miss Fariha Malahat, Project Directors for various development initiatives, representatives from project consultants, and other officials.

On the occasion, the minister was given detailed briefings on major development projects related to communication, works, rural development link roads, covering their key features, funding status, ongoing progress, and expected completion schedules.

During the meeting a substantial project designed to improve access to tourism destinations in the province also came under discussion. This initiative, managed by the C&W Department, involves connecting primary tourism zones with new roads, backed by a budget of $70 million in foreign funds and $3 billion ADP.

Additionally, a mega project focused on the conservation and development of historical mosques and archaeological sites was introduced, with developmental work already completed in some locations.

The meeting also covered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project, supported by the World Bank, aimed at linking rural and urban areas through road infrastructure. Under this initiative, 463km of rural roads, 305km of flood-affected roads, and 16 flood-affected bridges are under construction.

Furthermore, various complexes are being constructed in merged districts and several settled districts under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment Support Programme.

During the discussion, the minister stressed that the caretaker government’s primary responsibility is to ensure that departments operate in accordance with established rules and regulations. He expressed his commitment to removing obstacles hindering the completion of these mega projects, even if they involve collaboration with other departments. He pledged to enhance the department’s efficiency and progress toward its development targets.