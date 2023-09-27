Minister lauds Gwadar University for endeavours to overcome backwardness

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Tuesday lauded Gwadar University for playing a key role in removing the educational backwardness from the province. Achakzai expressed these views while visiting the University and interacted with students and faculty members. Muhammad Naveed Alam Assistant Commissioner Gwadar, Imdad Baloch Project Director University of Gwadar, Sadia Naseer Director of Students Affairs, Head of Departments, senior faculty members, and students participated in the interactive session. The provincial minister said the role of teachers is important for the development of any society as without knowledge it’s not possible to achieve objectives of growth.