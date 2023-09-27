Minister lauds Gwadar University for endeavours to overcome backwardness

QUETTA - Balo­chistan Caretaker Informa­tion Minister Jan Achakzai on Tuesday lauded Gwadar University for playing a key role in removing the educa­tional backwardness from the province. Achakzai ex­pressed these views while visiting the University and interacted with students and faculty members. Mu­hammad Naveed Alam As­sistant Commissioner Gwa­dar, Imdad Baloch Project Director University of Gwa­dar, Sadia Naseer Director of Students Affairs, Head of Departments, senior facul­ty members, and students participated in the interac­tive session. The provincial minister said the role of teachers is important for the development of any so­ciety as without knowledge it’s not possible to achieve objectives of growth.