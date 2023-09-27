Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister lauds Gwadar University for endeavours to overcome backwardness

Agencies
September 27, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Balo­chistan Caretaker Informa­tion Minister Jan Achakzai on Tuesday lauded Gwadar University for playing a key role in removing the educa­tional backwardness from the province. Achakzai ex­pressed these views while visiting the University and interacted with students and faculty members. Mu­hammad Naveed Alam As­sistant Commissioner Gwa­dar, Imdad Baloch Project Director University of Gwa­dar, Sadia Naseer Director of Students Affairs, Head of Departments, senior facul­ty members, and students participated in the interac­tive session. The provincial minister said the role of teachers is important for the development of any so­ciety as without knowledge it’s not possible to achieve objectives of growth.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023