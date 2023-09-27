Minister stresses public awareness about access to information

Peshawar - In an event hosted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Commission, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Caretaker Provincial Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, stressed the importance of the government’s transparency and public awareness through access to information.

He emphasised that informed citizens are essential for holding government accountable. Furthermore, he underscored the relevance of the Holy Quran in guiding our lives and urged for proactive disclosure of information to evaluate government performance. Barrister Kakakhel also expressed concern over the recent MDCAT test incident, highlighting the need for merit-based rewards for the youth.

Kakakhel acknowledged the challenges being faced by the province and called for responsibility and corrective measures to instil confidence in the youth. He emphasised the importance of transparency, asserting that public access to information is a fundamental component of achieving this goal.