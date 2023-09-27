Ministry of Interior increases penalties for traffic rules violations in capital

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of Interior has increased the penalties for traffic violations in the capital, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. The official notification has been issued in this regard, he said.

This move aims to strengthen the enforcement of traffic laws and promote safer roads for all citizens, a public relations officer said.

He said that, according to the newly issued notification by the Ministry of Interior, the minimum fine for traffic violations will be set at Rs 500. This step is part of a broader effort to ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations, which play a vital role in preventing accidents.

Under the updated notification, fines for various violations have been specified, exceeding the speed limit motorcyclists will be charged Rs 1,000, motor car Rs 1,500, PSVs Rs 2,000, HTVs Rs 2,500. Rs 2,000 will be charged for signal violations, one way violation will be Rs 1,000 for motorcycles, Rs 2,000 for cars, Rs 8,000 for PSVs. For illegal parking Rs 1,000, use of tinted glasses Rs 1,500, reckless driving Rs 2,000. Underage driving Rs 2,500, without license driving for motorcycles Rs 1,000, cars Rs 2,000, HTVs Rs 8,000 will be charged. For unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws Rs 1,000, illegal parking of goods vehicles Rs 2,000, wrong-way driving Rs 1,000, using a mobile phone while driving Rs 1,000 for motorcycles, 2,000 for cars, 8000 for HTVs will be charged. Unlawful overtaking Rs 1,000 for motorcycles, 2,000 for cars, 8000 for HTVs, overloading 1,000 for motorcycles, 2,000 for cars, 8000 for PSVs, Rs 1,000 for one-way violations. Rs 5,000 for wrong parking will be charged according to the new notification.

The Islamabad Capital Police are committed to raising awareness among citizens about the importance of adhering to traffic laws. Strict enforcement of these laws is crucial for safeguarding lives and property. In addition to increased fines, the Islamabad Capital Police will be broadcasting special radio programs on FM Radio 92.4 to educate the public about traffic regulations. Citizens are urged to respect traffic laws and contribute to making Islamabad a safer and more civilized city.