Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match today 

STAFF REPORT
September 27, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The first time in the history of Pakistan and China Relations, Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match is all set to be held in collaboration with Chinese Consulate Lahore and Insti­tute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) at LCCA Ground near Gaddafi Stadium today (Wednesday). In connection with commemo­ration of Chinese National Day to be held on 1st October, more than ten Chinese nationals will be especially playing cricket match wearing helmet, gloves, bat and other cricket gadgets. Chinese players include LUO JIANXUE, XING XUANYU, LAI QUANPING, LAI HENBAO, QI ZIGANG, WANG YOUFU, PENG LIDONG, ZENG XINGXING and ZENG QINGQIANG. Former Pakistan cricket players will also play in the match.

STAFF REPORT

Sports

