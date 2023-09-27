Pak Navy gifts ship to UK as goodwill gesture

ISLAMABAD - The Transfer Agreement signing ceremony for the ex-Pakistan Navy Ship TARIQ to the Falls of Clyde International (FOCI) of United Kingdom was held at Pakistan High Commission in London, said a Paki­stan Navy press release received here on Tuesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Am­jad Khan Niazi graced the ceremony as chief guest. Former First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Royal British Navy, Admiral Lord Alan West at­tended the ceremony as Guest of Honour. Ex-PNS TARIQ was formerly decommissioned by Pakistan Navy on 4 August 2023 and has been gifted by the government of Pakistan to a UK-based firm Falls of Clyde International (FOCI) that plans to convert the ship into a floating museum. The ship will be on static display at Clyde Maritime Heritage Cen­tre in Glasgow as a symbol of common naval heri­tage of the Royal and Pakistan navies. Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Lord Alan West said that the close relationship between the navies and nations of Pakistan and UK are clearly shown by the his­toric agreement focused on one ship that served both each countries over many years.

While addressing at the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Nia­zi acknowledged the meritorious services of PNS TARIQ for the defence of Pakistan. The chief guest hoped that handing over of TARIQ to FOCI will fur­ther strengthen the bonds of friendship between UK and Pakistan as the ship will continue to sym­bolize the shared maritime heritage of both the na­vies in times to come. The historical ship served in the Royal Navy as HMS AMBUSCADE for 18 years and participated in the Falklands War before being inducted and re-commissioned in Pakistan Navy as PNS TARIQ in 1993. The ship served for over 3 de­cades in PN & distinguished herself on many op­erational deployments, earning the reputation of a versatile, agile and ever-ready combat ship.

The ship was famously involved in Search and Rescue mission in Maldives during the Indian Ocean Tsunami of 2005 which helped save precious lives.