Pakistan down India to finish fifth in Asian Games Volleyball

HANGZHOU - Pakistan volleyball team secured the fifth position in the Asian Games volleyball event in Hangzhou, China, by defeating India in straight sets, with the score of 25-21, 25-20, and 25-23.
Throughout the match, Pakistan maintained dominance, clinching a comprehensive victory over their arch-rivals. In a previous quarterfinal encounter, Qatar emerged victorious against Pakistan, but the Men in Green had earlier beaten South Korea 3-0 to reach the quarterfinal with scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-21.
Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Ch Yaqoob, President Khawar Mir and Patron Chief Sialkot Zone Volleyball Association Dr Khurram Anwar greeted Pakistan team for beating India and finishing fifth after 33 years.
Meanwhile, Pakistan hockey team achieved a remarkable 5-2 victory over Bangladesh. The game had a quiet start, with the first quarter ending without goals from either side. However, Bangladesh intensified their efforts in the second quarter, with Puskar Khisa scoring from the penalty spot during the 19th minute. Despite the pressure, Pakistan managed to level the score before the first half concluded, with Afraz finding the net.
Pakistan continued their excellent performance in the third quarter, scoring two more goals courtesy of M Shahzaib Khan and M Ammad in the final five minutes before the break. By the end of the third quarter, Pakistan led 3-1. The fourth quarter commenced with Bangladesh scoring an early goal through Milon Hossain, but Pakistan responded with two more goals from M Sufyan Khan and Arbaz Ahmad, sealing the game with a 5-2 victory.
In the tennis event, Pakistan tennis teams produced pathetic results. Pakistani pair of Aisam and Aqeel suffered a defeat in the men’s doubles match against Chinese Taipei duo of Yu Hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung 0-2. Following this, Pakistan’s Ushna Suhail and Sarah Ibrahim Khan were beaten by Indonesian pair Beatrice Gumulya and Jessy Rompies 0-2. In the mixed doubles tennis event, Pakistan’s Aqeel Khan and Sarah Ibrahim lost against the Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri, with a score of 0-2. In another mixed doubles match, Pakistani duo of Aisam and Ushna faced a 0-2 defeat against the Thailand pair of Peangtarn Plipuech and Pruchya Isaro.