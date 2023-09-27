Pakistan down India to finish fifth in Asian Games Volleyball

HANGZHOU - Pakistan volleyball team secured the fifth posi­tion in the Asian Games volleyball event in Hang­zhou, China, by defeat­ing India in straight sets, with the score of 25-21, 25-20, and 25-23.

Throughout the match, Pakistan maintained domi­nance, clinching a compre­hensive victory over their arch-rivals. In a previous quarterfinal encounter, Qatar emerged victorious against Pakistan, but the Men in Green had earlier beaten South Korea 3-0 to reach the quarterfinal with scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-21.

Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Fed­eration Ch Yaqoob, President Khawar Mir and Patron Chief Sialkot Zone Vol­leyball Association Dr Khurram An­war greeted Pakistan team for beating India and finishing fifth after 33 years.

Meanwhile, Pakistan hockey team achieved a remarkable 5-2 victory over Bangladesh. The game had a quiet start, with the first quarter end­ing without goals from either side. However, Bangladesh intensified their efforts in the second quarter, with Puskar Khisa scoring from the pen­alty spot during the 19th minute. De­spite the pressure, Pakistan managed to level the score before the first half concluded, with Afraz finding the net.

Pakistan continued their excel­lent performance in the third quarter, scoring two more goals courtesy of M Shahzaib Khan and M Ammad in the final five minutes before the break. By the end of the third quarter, Pakistan led 3-1. The fourth quarter commenced with Bangladesh scoring an early goal through Milon Hossain, but Pakistan responded with two more goals from M Sufyan Khan and Arbaz Ahmad, seal­ing the game with a 5-2 victory.

In the tennis event, Pakistan tennis teams produced pathetic results. Paki­stani pair of Aisam and Aqeel suffered a defeat in the men’s doubles match against Chinese Taipei duo of Yu Hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung 0-2. Following this, Pakistan’s Ushna Suhail and Sarah Ibrahim Khan were beaten by Indone­sian pair Beatrice Gumulya and Jessy Rompies 0-2. In the mixed doubles ten­nis event, Pakistan’s Aqeel Khan and Sarah Ibrahim lost against the Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri, with a score of 0-2. In another mixed doubles match, Pakistani duo of Aisam and Ushna faced a 0-2 defeat against the Thailand pair of Peangtarn Plipu­ech and Pruchya Isaro.