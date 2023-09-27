Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan down India to finish fifth in Asian Games Volleyball

Pakistan down India to finish fifth in Asian Games Volleyball
Agencies
September 27, 2023
Sports

HANGZHOU - Pakistan volleyball team secured the fifth posi­tion in the Asian Games volleyball event in Hang­zhou, China, by defeat­ing India in straight sets, with the score of 25-21, 25-20, and 25-23. 

Throughout the match, Pakistan maintained domi­nance, clinching a compre­hensive victory over their arch-rivals. In a previous quarterfinal encounter, Qatar emerged victorious against Pakistan, but the Men in Green had earlier beaten South Korea 3-0 to reach the quarterfinal with scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-21. 

Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Fed­eration Ch Yaqoob, President Khawar Mir and Patron Chief Sialkot Zone Vol­leyball Association Dr Khurram An­war greeted Pakistan team for beating India and finishing fifth after 33 years. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan hockey team achieved a remarkable 5-2 victory over Bangladesh. The game had a quiet start, with the first quarter end­ing without goals from either side. However, Bangladesh intensified their efforts in the second quarter, with Puskar Khisa scoring from the pen­alty spot during the 19th minute. De­spite the pressure, Pakistan managed to level the score before the first half concluded, with Afraz finding the net. 

PSX loses 116 points

Pakistan continued their excel­lent performance in the third quarter, scoring two more goals courtesy of M Shahzaib Khan and M Ammad in the final five minutes before the break. By the end of the third quarter, Pakistan led 3-1. The fourth quarter commenced with Bangladesh scoring an early goal through Milon Hossain, but Pakistan responded with two more goals from M Sufyan Khan and Arbaz Ahmad, seal­ing the game with a 5-2 victory. 

In the tennis event, Pakistan tennis teams produced pathetic results. Paki­stani pair of Aisam and Aqeel suffered a defeat in the men’s doubles match against Chinese Taipei duo of Yu Hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung 0-2. Following this, Pakistan’s Ushna Suhail and Sarah Ibrahim Khan were beaten by Indone­sian pair Beatrice Gumulya and Jessy Rompies 0-2. In the mixed doubles ten­nis event, Pakistan’s Aqeel Khan and Sarah Ibrahim lost against the Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri, with a score of 0-2. In another mixed doubles match, Pakistani duo of Aisam and Ushna faced a 0-2 defeat against the Thailand pair of Peangtarn Plipu­ech and Pruchya Isaro.

Irsa releases 186,300 cusecs water

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023