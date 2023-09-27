Pakistan face India in SAFF U19 Championship 2023 final

Pakistan U19 is set to face off against India U19 in the SAFF U19 Championship final scheduled for September 30. The match will start at 12:45 Pakistan Time.

All eyes are on the highly anticipated showdown between Pakistan and India in the SAFF Championship final. Football enthusiasts and fans of both teams are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an enthralling clash between two longstanding rivals competing for championship glory.

In the first semi-final, Pakistan emerged triumphant with a 6-5 score in the penalty shootout, thanks in part to a brilliant save by goalkeeper Sahil Gul.

The second semi-final between India and Nepal concluded with a 1-1 tie in regular time, resulting in a thrilling penalty shootout where India emerged victorious. The blue shirts displayed poise and accuracy, ultimately prevailing with a 3-2 scoreline against the host nation, Nepal.