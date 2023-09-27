Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Pakistan qualifies for final of SAFF U19 Championship 2023

Pakistan qualifies for final of SAFF U19 Championship 2023
Web Sports Desk
3:47 PM | September 27, 2023
In an exhilarating semi-final showdown at the U19 SAFF Championship 2023 in Nepal, Pakistan emerged victorious over Bhutan in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. With this, Green Shirts secured their spot in the highly anticipated final.

The match had the crowd on the edge of their seats as it ended in a goalless draw after normal time. The penalty shootout was a true test of nerves, with Pakistan edging out Bhutan 6-5 to clinch their place in the final.

The hero of the hour for Pakistan was their goalkeeper, who made a crucial save during the shootout to pave the way for his team’s victory.

The final is scheduled to take place on September 30, 2023.

