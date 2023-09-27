Pakistan to play Bhutan in SAFF U19 C’ship today 

LAHORE - Pak­istan football team will take on Bhutan in the first semifi­nal of the SAFF U19 Football Championship in Nepal today (Wednesday). The match will be played at 12:45 pm PST. Hosts Nepal and India will play each other in the second semifinal to be held on Sep­tember 27. Meanwhile, the election process for the Paki­stan Football Federation (PFF) resumed on Tuesday, which had been paused in scrutiny due to adverse weather con­ditions. During the hiatus, the football community submitted applications, urging a tempo­rary halt to the scrutiny due to concerns about the unpre­dictable weather, said a press release. With the resumption, 446 clubs in 21 districts have completed physical scrutiny, during which 260 matches were organized. The election process was linked to the Dis­trict Championship matches, as it would help the genuine and active clubs to get the right to vote in PFF elections. Saud Hashimi, head of Pakistan Football Connect program, said the scrutiny process was run­ning well as we can see from over 70 matches happening this past weekend alone across seven locations. Every week­end there were 100 or more matches scheduled in multiple districts across Pakistan using Pakistan Football Connect pro­tocols to validate each player and official and to make sure each team is physically seen on the pitch by scrutiny officials. With this the election process is well underway,” he said.