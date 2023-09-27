Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pemra moves SC to withdraw review petition against Faizabad sit-in verdict

Pemra moves SC to withdraw review petition against Faizabad sit-in verdict
Web Desk
11:51 PM | September 27, 2023
National

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday filed a miscellaneous application to Supreme Court and requested permission to withdraw review petition in Faiazabad sit-in case.

The authority had stated in its application that it didn’t want to pursue the review petition and requested the top court to allow it to withdraw the case.

It may be mentioned here that the top court’s bench would take up Faizabad sit-in review petitions tomorrow for hearing.

Earlier, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had also filed an identical application to the SC for withdrawal of review petition.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023