Pemra moves SC to withdraw review petition against Faizabad sit-in verdict

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday filed a miscellaneous application to Supreme Court and requested permission to withdraw review petition in Faiazabad sit-in case.

The authority had stated in its application that it didn’t want to pursue the review petition and requested the top court to allow it to withdraw the case.

It may be mentioned here that the top court’s bench would take up Faizabad sit-in review petitions tomorrow for hearing.

Earlier, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had also filed an identical application to the SC for withdrawal of review petition.