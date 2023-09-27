PM talent hunt youth trials see participation of rising stars

LAHORE -The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for men & women in bad­minton unveiled a new generation of rising stars here on Tuesday at UVAS.

“Young athletes aged 15-25, under the watchful eyes of Kinnaird College for Women Lahore, and the University of Sargodha, showcased their extraordinary talents during the trials,” said Ammara Rubab, events chief organizer and Head of Sports Kinniard College.

The occasion was graced with the pres­ence of Director Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon along with Director Sports of dif­ferent universities from Lahore, she added. Speaking on the occasion, Javed Ali Memon said: “The PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is dedicated to providing a plat­form for these budding athletes to display their exceptional skills on the court, foster­ing a spirit of healthy competition among the nation’s youth. As we move forward, we anticipate an exciting season filled with dedication, passion, and outstanding sporting accomplishments.”