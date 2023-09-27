Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM talent hunt youth trials see participation of rising stars

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 27, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for men & women in bad­minton unveiled a new generation of rising stars here on Tuesday at UVAS. 

“Young athletes aged 15-25, under the watchful eyes of Kinnaird College for Women Lahore, and the University of Sargodha, showcased their extraordinary talents during the trials,” said Ammara Rubab, events chief organizer and Head of Sports Kinniard College. 

The occasion was graced with the pres­ence of Director Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon along with Director Sports of dif­ferent universities from Lahore, she added. Speaking on the occasion, Javed Ali Memon said: “The PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is dedicated to providing a plat­form for these budding athletes to display their exceptional skills on the court, foster­ing a spirit of healthy competition among the nation’s youth. As we move forward, we anticipate an exciting season filled with dedication, passion, and outstanding sporting accomplishments.”

PSX loses 116 points

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023