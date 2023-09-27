Portal launched for collecting data of the patients affected by Avestan injection

LAHORE - A portal has been launched by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, for collecting data of the patients affected by the im­proper use of Avestan injection, which would lead to preparation of future course of action regarding the use of this injection. This was disclosed by Provincial Health Ministers Dr. Jamal Nasir and Dr. Javed Akram, during a joint press conference, on Tuesday. The minister called the such patients to provide their information on this portal for getting treatment. They told that so far, 68 patients affected by this injection have been reported in the province, for whom special beds have been allocated in Holy Family Hospi­tal Rawalpindi, Mayo Hospital Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan.

The provincial ministers informed that the 10-member committee con­stituted by Chief Minister, Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, to analyze the situ­ation caused by Avastan injection has started its work. The committee will determine the deficiencies and weaknesses found at various levels of handling and use of the injection and prepare a comprehensive action plan to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Primary Healthcare Minister Dr. Ja­mal Nasir* while addressing the press conference said that the use of this in­jection for eye treatment of sugar pa­tients has been halted for two weeks. This injection was primarily for the treatment of colon cancer and its use for the treatment of eyes in diabetic patients falls under the category of off-label use. This injection was nei­ther fake nor locally manufactured. The situation was not the conse­quence of reaction to this injection. He said that this injection for cancer patients was available in the market a 100 mg packs. Diabetes patients require only 1.2 mg dose and some people sell this injection in small sy­ringes for this purpose. He informed that the injection must be kept at 2 to 8 degree Celsius and should be ad­ministered to the patient within six hours of opening the package. How­ever, due to increase in temperature, its chemical composition deterio­rated and this situation was likely to have been caused due to not main­taining required temperature during transportation of the injection. Dr. Ja­mal Nasir said that efforts were under way to arrest the accused who used to sell this injection in small syringes il­legally. The Health Care Commission has been directed to trace the doctors and hospitals involved in this issue.

88736 WANTED CRIMINALS,POS WERE ARRESTED IN VARIOUS CRIMES

A total of 88736 wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders were ar­rested in various crimes in the prov­ince during this year by Punjab police, including 12651 of A category and 76085 of B category. Spokesman of the Punjab Police said that intelligence-based operations are going on rapidly in the whole province to eliminate the menace of drugs. 20436 drug deal­ers, dealers, and smugglers were ar­rested while registering 21516 cases against them across the province. 19631 kg of charas, 864 kg of opium, 562 kg of heroin, 65 kg of ice, 3055 kg of bhang and 67 kg of other drugs were also recovered from the posses­sion of drug dealers. 584 million cash & goods looted in dacoity incidents and 1414 million cash & goods looted in robbery incidents recovered in the crackdown during the current year. 1242 snatched and stolen vehicles, and 17921 snatched and stolen motor­cycles were recovered from culprits.