Prominent personalities share life experiences with SMIU students

KARACHI-Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) hosted the Inaugural TEDx SMIU Conference, themed “Break the Shackles”, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium on Tuesday.

The event brought together an array of distinguished speakers from diverse backgrounds, who captivated the audience with their thought-provoking TED Talks.

Among these were renowned poet Ali Zaryoun, visionary filmmaker Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manisha Ropeta, Sameer Ali Khan and Sikander Bizanjo. They all shared their unique perspectives and experiences.

Dr Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialisation (ORIC) at SMIU, expressed his elation at the success of TEDx SMIU, hailing it as a historic milestone for the university. He affirmed that this conference would become an enduring tradition, promising even more enlightening and empowering events in the years to come. He further said it was a great pleasure and experience to lead one of the most significant seminars, TEDx SMIU.

He congratulated the whole organising council, particularly SMIU students, which is the Youth Energy of SMIU. He said this was just a beginning, way more to go. Renowned poet Ali Zaryoun while expressing life experiences said that he had passed difficult paths and then reached the present position. “Only love and passion with your chosen job make you successful in life,” he added. He said it was a proud moment for him that he was present at the historic place of Sindh Madressatul Islam University. Wafa Mansoor Buriro, Assistant Professor and member of the Advisory Council of the TEDx SMIU, thanked all the esteemed sponsors, guests, speakers and the team who made this event successful.