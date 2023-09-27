PSX loses 116 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tues­day shed 116.02 points, showing negative change of 0.25 per cent, clos­ing at 46,277.66 points against 46,393.68 points the previous day. A total of 259,046,624 shares valuing Rs 6.688 billion were traded during the day as compared to 195,674,788 shares valu­ing Rs 5.530 billion the pre­vious day. As many as 328 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 142 of them recorded gains and 165 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were PIAC(A) with 39,589,500 shares at Rs 5.54 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 26,122,922 shares at Rs 1.15 per share and K-Elec­tric Ltd with 11,090,355 shares at Rs 1.96 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 190.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,190.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs 123.33 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,990.00.