PTI activist, others sent to jail for identification parade

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent social me­dia activists, including Sa­nam Javed and Shah Bano, of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and 6 others to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in connection with a case related to May-9 violence. Earlier, the police produced Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, Shah Bano, Ashima Shuja, Mubeen Qadri, Syed Faisal Akhtar, Ali Hassan and Mo­hammad Qasim before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan with covered faces. The investiga­tion officer pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade in a case related to May-9 vandalism. He submitted that after attacking Jinnah House, the accused torched police vehicles at Rahat Bak­ery Chowk in Cantt area, during the May-9 violence. However, the defence coun­sel questioned re-arrest of the accused and opposed the plea for sending them to jail for identification parade.