PTI activist, others sent to jail for identification parade

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent social media activists, including Sanam Javed and Shah Bano, of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and 6 others to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in connection with a case related to May-9 violence. Earlier, the police produced Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, Shah Bano, Ashima Shuja, Mubeen Qadri, Syed Faisal Akhtar, Ali Hassan and Mohammad Qasim before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan with covered faces. The investigation officer pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade in a case related to May-9 vandalism. He submitted that after attacking Jinnah House, the accused torched police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantt area, during the May-9 violence. However, the defence counsel questioned re-arrest of the accused and opposed the plea for sending them to jail for identification parade.