Punjab boasts best infrastructure to nurture int’l champs: Secretary Sports

LAHORE - Secretary of Sports and Youth Af­fairs for Punjab Shahid Zaman has proudly proclaimed that the prov­ince of Punjab possesses outstand­ing sports infrastructure and re­mains committed to providing the best possible support to athletes to help them achieve international success for Pakistan.

Shahid Zaman made these re­marks during the inauguration of Northlandz, a renowned USA brand establishing its first loca­tion in Pakistan. The event took place at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex and was at­tended by DG Sports Punjab Dr. Asif Tu­fail, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, Tariq Sohail, Sohail Anjum and other dignitaries. He said the world-class facilities avail­able at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, including state-of-the-art tennis courts, swimming pools, a velo­drome, a hockey stadium and var­ious other sports amenities. He said that the ongoing efforts are focused on continually enhancing the sports infrastructure.

In addition, he stressed that the players bear the responsibility of working diligently with dedication and devotion to earn international medals for Pakistan. Shahid Za­man extended his congratulations to the management of Northlandz for introducing healthy and live-baked food items, which are es­sential for athletes’ well-being and performance at higher levels.