Punjab boasts best infrastructure to nurture int’l champs: Secretary Sports

LAHORE - Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs for Punjab Shahid Zaman has proudly proclaimed that the province of Punjab possesses outstanding sports infrastructure and remains committed to providing the best possible support to athletes to help them achieve international success for Pakistan.
Shahid Zaman made these remarks during the inauguration of Northlandz, a renowned USA brand establishing its first location in Pakistan. The event took place at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex and was attended by DG Sports Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, Tariq Sohail, Sohail Anjum and other dignitaries. He said the world-class facilities available at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, including state-of-the-art tennis courts, swimming pools, a velodrome, a hockey stadium and various other sports amenities. He said that the ongoing efforts are focused on continually enhancing the sports infrastructure.
In addition, he stressed that the players bear the responsibility of working diligently with dedication and devotion to earn international medals for Pakistan. Shahid Zaman extended his congratulations to the management of Northlandz for introducing healthy and live-baked food items, which are essential for athletes’ well-being and performance at higher levels.