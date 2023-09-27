Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains Rs1.06 against dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.06 against dollar
APP
September 27, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Tuesday wit­nessed the 16th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs 1.06 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs289.80 against the previous day’s closing of Rs290.86. However, ac­cording to the Forex Asso­ciation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs289.15 and Rs292 respectively. The price of the Euro de­creased by Rs 2.67 to close at Rs306.89 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.94, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.03 as compared to the last closing of Rs 356.15. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 29 and 28 paisas to close at Rs78.89 and Rs77.25 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023