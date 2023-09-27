Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Schools across Punjab to remain closed tomorrow

Schools across Punjab to remain closed tomorrow
Web Desk
3:05 PM | September 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore

Government and private schools across Punjab will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday) amid rising cases of Pink Eye infection in the province.

The directions to keep schools closed in the province were passed by the Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi.

The teachers have been directed to check the students at the main entrance of the schools from Monday to prevent the spread of the eye infection.

The number of conjunctivitis cases, commonly known as Pink Eye are increasing sharply in Punjab and other parts of the country.

The Punjab Health Department officials reported 85 new cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as Pink Eye, within the past 24 hours.

Patients have been directed to use prescribed eye drops and tissues for eye cleansing, with the option of using cold water for temporary relief. The provincial government health department stressed the need to use hand sanitizers and cautioned against touching one’s eyes without washing hands thoroughly.

SSWMB MD finalises 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

The health department advised against sharing items with those suffering from eye infections, including pillows, clothes, medicine, and bedding, which should be kept separate. Additionally, patients were urged not to reuse facial items.

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023