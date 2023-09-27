Schools across Punjab to remain closed tomorrow

Government and private schools across Punjab will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday) amid rising cases of Pink Eye infection in the province.

The directions to keep schools closed in the province were passed by the Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi.

The teachers have been directed to check the students at the main entrance of the schools from Monday to prevent the spread of the eye infection.

The number of conjunctivitis cases, commonly known as Pink Eye are increasing sharply in Punjab and other parts of the country.

The Punjab Health Department officials reported 85 new cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as Pink Eye, within the past 24 hours.

Patients have been directed to use prescribed eye drops and tissues for eye cleansing, with the option of using cold water for temporary relief. The provincial government health department stressed the need to use hand sanitizers and cautioned against touching one’s eyes without washing hands thoroughly.

The health department advised against sharing items with those suffering from eye infections, including pillows, clothes, medicine, and bedding, which should be kept separate. Additionally, patients were urged not to reuse facial items.