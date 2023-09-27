SECP amends AML/CFT Regulations, 2020

ISLAMABAD-The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced important amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Regulations, 2020.

The notified amendments aim to enhance the scope of regulations to effectively combat financial crimes, control money laundering, and combat the financing of terrorism (CFT) while ensuring the integrity of its financial system.The amendments to the SECP AML/CFT Regulations 2020 are the outcome of the National Risk Assessment 2023, in which SECP conducted a self-assessment of its AML/CFT regulatory framework against the criteria used in the FATF Assessment Methodology for assessing Technical Compliance of its AML/CFT regulatory framework.