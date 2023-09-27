Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Security forces kill three terrorists in Khyber

Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The security forces killed as many as three ter­rorists including a commander in Khyber dis­trict, said the ISPR on Tuesday. The media wing of the military said that on night 25/26 Septem­ber 2023, the security forces conducted an intelli­gence-based operation in general area Tirah, Khy­ber district, on the reported presence of terrorists. 

During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists which re­sulted in the killing of three terrorists including terrorist commander Kifayat @ Tor Adnan who, according to the security officials, was actively in­volved in multiple terrorist activities against the law-enforcement agencies as well as the killing of innocent civilians. The area was also sanitized to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said that the security forces of Pakistan are de­termined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Our Staff Reporter

