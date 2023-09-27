Sindh IGP orders multiple financial aid facilities to police employees, their children

KARACHI-Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday directed relevant top police officers to provide timely medical aid to police employees, raise their children’s school fees, ensure advance marriage grants to their children, and establish Revolving Fund for funeral arrangements of deceased policemen.

He issued these directives at an important meeting held at CPO Karachi, in which various ongoing issues and initiatives related to the welfare of Sindh Police employees were reviewed in detail.

AIG Welfare Sindh gave a briefing to the meeting about financial assistance to the families of martyred and deceased policemen and officers, provision of free medical aid and medicines from police hospitals and dispensaries, rehabilitation allowance for injured and sick police personnel, scholarships for police employees’ children.

The meeting considered giving marriage grants to the policemen’s children, especially girls, in advance, to avoid any inconvenience on the occasion of the marriages.

The IGP said that more scholarship fee discounts should be given to the children of policemen, who are intelligent and obtaining extraordinary marks, adding that in this regard, AIG Welfare should contact schools, universities, and other educational institutes that are offering scholarships.

IGP Raja said that a revolving fund should be established for the funeral and burial arrangements of police employees who die during duty. He instructed that medicines should be procured as soon as possible and distributed in police hospitals and dispensaries timely.

Additional IG Finance/ Welfare, DIG Headquarters Sindh, DIG Finance Sindh, AIGs of Welfare, Finance, Admin, and Logistics CPO also attended the meeting.