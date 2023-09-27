Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Sindh revises minimum wage for factory workers

STAFF REPORT
September 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh Minimum Wage Board on Tuesday revised the minimum wages of factory workers upward, with the minimum monthly wage for skilled workers increasing to Rs33,280 and for unskilled workers increasing to Rs32,000. Sindh Minimum Wage Board Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Nizamani announced the decision in a statement, saying that factory owners are obligated to pay the minimum wages to their workers. He added that objections against the decision can be submitted within 14 days. The revision comes after the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the government to enforce the minimum wage fixed by the Sindh government. The SHC had specifically ordered the government to ensure the implementation of Rs25,000 minimum wage for sanitary workers. The Sindh Minimum Wage Board is a tripartite body that consists of representatives from the government, employers, and workers. It is responsible for setting the minimum wages for workers in the province. The revision of the minimum wages is a welcome move that will help to improve the living standards of factory workers in Sindh. It is important to note that the minimum wages are just a starting point, and factory owners are encouraged to pay their workers more than the minimum wage, depending on their skills and experience.

STAFF REPORT

