SSWMB MD finalises 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

KARACHI - Sindh Solid Waste Manage­ment Board (SSWMB) Man­aging Director (MD) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Tuesday while chairing a meeting fi­nalised the arrangements regarding 12th Rabi-ul-Aw­wal. Speaking on the occa­sion, he called for effective coordination between schol­ars, deputy commissioners and elected representatives regarding arrangements and providing relief to the people. He further instruct­ed that people should not be given an opportunity to complain in the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. Regard­ing the arrangements, he further said that sanitary workers should be provided with new uniforms, dust-bins should be painted and garbage vehicles should be repaired and painted. On this occasion, while giving a briefing regarding the ar­rangements, the concerned officers and officials of pri­vate companies said that cleaning and sprinkling of lime is going on around all the mosques and procession routes. Meanwhile, the pro­cess of keeping complaint centres active and identi­fying public complaints to the relevant officers in a timely manner will also con­tinue. Citizens can regis­ter the complaints on 1128 and WhatsApp number 03181030851.