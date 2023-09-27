SSWMB MD finalises 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

KARACHI - Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director (MD) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Tuesday while chairing a meeting finalised the arrangements regarding 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Speaking on the occasion, he called for effective coordination between scholars, deputy commissioners and elected representatives regarding arrangements and providing relief to the people. He further instructed that people should not be given an opportunity to complain in the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. Regarding the arrangements, he further said that sanitary workers should be provided with new uniforms, dust-bins should be painted and garbage vehicles should be repaired and painted. On this occasion, while giving a briefing regarding the arrangements, the concerned officers and officials of private companies said that cleaning and sprinkling of lime is going on around all the mosques and procession routes. Meanwhile, the process of keeping complaint centres active and identifying public complaints to the relevant officers in a timely manner will also continue. Citizens can register the complaints on 1128 and WhatsApp number 03181030851.