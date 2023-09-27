Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Summary sent to PM to name new Pak Navy chief

MATEEN HAIDER
September 27, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Defence Ministry has sent a panel of senior most na­val officers to the Prime Minis­ter Office for the appointment of new Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy. The incumbent Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Niazi is set to retire on 6th Oc­tober. According to high level naval sources, the senior offi­cers whose names are includ­ed in the summary are most experienced in their respec­tive fields. The senior most in the summary is Vice Admiral Ashraf who is the Chief of the Staff at the Naval Headquar­ters, which is the second most senior position after CNS. The second senior most officer is Vice Admiral Awais Bilgrami who is Deputy Chief of Na­val Staff (Operations) at the Naval Headquarters Islam­abad. Vice Admiral Abdul Sa­mad, who is on number three in seniority, is currently Com­mander Naval Strategic Force Command. Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz is in seniority number four and currently he is Commander Coast. Vice Ad­miral Faisal Abbasi is also in­cluded in the summary. He is currently posted as Com­mander of the Pakistan Fleet. Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar would accord ap­proval to one of these names in the summary in consulta­tion with Defence Minister Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider. In­cumbent Naval Chief Admi­ral Amjad Naizi is expected to pay a farewell call on caretak­er PM Kakar next week.

SSWMB MD finalises 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

