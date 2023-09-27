Summary sent to PM to name new Pak Navy chief

ISLAMABAD - The Defence Ministry has sent a panel of senior most naval officers to the Prime Minister Office for the appointment of new Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy. The incumbent Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Niazi is set to retire on 6th October. According to high level naval sources, the senior officers whose names are included in the summary are most experienced in their respective fields. The senior most in the summary is Vice Admiral Ashraf who is the Chief of the Staff at the Naval Headquarters, which is the second most senior position after CNS. The second senior most officer is Vice Admiral Awais Bilgrami who is Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at the Naval Headquarters Islamabad. Vice Admiral Abdul Samad, who is on number three in seniority, is currently Commander Naval Strategic Force Command. Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz is in seniority number four and currently he is Commander Coast. Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi is also included in the summary. He is currently posted as Commander of the Pakistan Fleet. Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar would accord approval to one of these names in the summary in consultation with Defence Minister Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider. Incumbent Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Naizi is expected to pay a farewell call on caretaker PM Kakar next week.