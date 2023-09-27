Teachers call off strike in Karachi University

KARACHI - The Karachi University Teachers Association has announced that it is ending its strike on Tuesday. A delegation of teachers’ association met the caretaker Sindh chief minister who assured them that issues of teachers would be resolved. Following assurance, the association announced resumption of classes. The teachers of the university had been on strike for the last 10 days, creating problems for the students and the administration. Now the teaching process has been restored in the university and the classes will be held in the morning and evening sessions according to schedule.