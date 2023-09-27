Ten patients infected with Avastin inj in Burewala

BUREWALA - A total of ten people‘s eyesight including five fe­males and as many males have allegedly been in­fected in a private hospital owing to usage of injec­tion Avastin, APP has learned reliably.

The vision of most of the patients has been lost completely while they have been referred to some big cities including Lahore, Multan, and Sahiwal hospitals for treatment.

The infected patients included: M. Ilyas, Kish­wara Bibi, M,.Razzaq, Hanifa Bibi, Nazraian Bibi, M.Sharif, Farzana Bibi, Zakir Hussain, Fahreen Shah, and Zulfqar were inoculated with the injec­tion at Sajjad Eye Hospital, Lalazar Colony Bure­wala. When contacted Ophthalmologist, Dr Sajjad confirmed that ten patients were affected by the injection adding that most of the patients had lost their vision while the eyesight of two or three pa­tients was partially damaged. He stated that they had purchased the injection from Lahore or Kara­chi keeping in view the demand and added that it was used for the sugar patient’s vision treatment.